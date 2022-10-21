Breaking: Serious crash at Latrobe

Breaking: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bass Highway at Latrobe, near the House of Anvers.
One person has sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
This person remains under medical treatment at the scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched.
The road is blocked and traffic is being diverted at the Port Sorell roundabout and Moriarty Road.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as there will be a significant delays until the scene is cleared.
MORE TO COME
