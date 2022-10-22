The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Motorsport Australia Championships and Australian Racing Group to operate under unified SpeedSeries banner

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 22 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Race Tasmania will be returning to Symmons Plains in February.

Tasmania will kick-off a new-look Australian motorsport calendar for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.