Tasmania will kick-off a new-look Australian motorsport calendar for 2023.
All Motorsport Australia Championships and Australian Racing Group events will operate under the unified SpeedSeries banner.
Motorsport Australia and ARG will collaborate to deliver and broadcast live a base of seven high-profile events around Australia, with the events and categories falling under a single and consistent brand for the first time.
Starting with Race Tasmania in February, the SpeedSeries will again feature two events at Mount Panorama, with the six-hour and Bathurst International.
Other venues include some of the country's best circuits, including stops at the new-look Queensland Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park and Sandown International Raceway and another Victorian venue to be confirmed.
Events will feature a wide range of categories, including the TCR Australia Series, Trans Am Series, S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship, GT World Challenge Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Touring Car Masters, Australian Production Cars and many more.
Meanwhile, Motorsport Australia have confirmed there will also be several additional events with a reduced broadcast footprint at various circuits across the country with further detail yet to be released.
ARG chief operating officer Liam Curkpatrick said the new format was good news for fans, partners, broadcasters and categories.
"Creating a single brand for the suite of ARG and Motorsport Australia categories to fall under made sense for all concerned," Curkpatrick said.
"The unified approach will mean our marketing, promotion and management of each event can be even more effective and continue to build on the record attendances and great broadcast audiences seen this year.
"2022 has served as something of a soft launch for the 'SpeedSeries' brand, but its clear and simple branding has worked very well and we are looking forward to collaborating with the team at Motorsport Australia to build it further in 2023 and beyond."
