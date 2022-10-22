Of course, Edwin Flack had already done so at the first modern Olympics in 1896 but he was living, studying and working in London at the time so cost was not such a barrier. In the end, one of those present at the first reporting congress in Brisbane in 1899, Stan Rowley was the only track and field athlete to make it the subsequent Olympics in Paris where he won three sprint bronze medals over 60, 100 and 200 metres.