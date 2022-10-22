Athletics Australia celebrated its 125th birthday on Friday.
Following the formalities of its annual meeting, state and territory delegates and members of the athletics family adjourned briefly before resuming to hear the thoughts of World Athletics' head of competitions, Pierce O'Callaghan on the future of the sport.
The Irishman was in Australia in the days preceding for what's known in the organisation of sporting events as a "site visit" - to inspect facilities and tick off plans for the staging of the World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst early in 2023.
After making it clear on behalf of the Monaco-based governing body of global athletics, that a fine edition of the toughest event in sport can be expected come February 18, O'Callaghan spoke of the challenges faced by World Athletics in recent years but with much positivity about the innovation that is taking place across the board.
Although in the intervening period there have been an Olympics, a Paralympics and two Commonwealth Games, Australia has not staged a global championship in any discipline in athletics since 1996, when the World Juniors was staged in Sydney in the lead-up to 2000.
Bathurst will change that, and O'Callaghan is excited about the possibility that other major athletics events will be part of the huge opportunity presented by the decade from now until the Brisbane Olympics, already featuring the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.
Not that a shortage of international events on home shores is any different to when the early administrators (all males of course) were etching out a pathway back in 1897.
Australia was physically isolated from where any international action might take place. Two years after its formation, the first national governing body resolved that in the face of the great financial difficulties, it was deemed expedient to defer the consideration of whether the time had come for Australia's athletes to take part in the "world's games".
Of course, Edwin Flack had already done so at the first modern Olympics in 1896 but he was living, studying and working in London at the time so cost was not such a barrier. In the end, one of those present at the first reporting congress in Brisbane in 1899, Stan Rowley was the only track and field athlete to make it the subsequent Olympics in Paris where he won three sprint bronze medals over 60, 100 and 200 metres.
It should be noted that when those delegates from the colonies - as they described themselves - were deliberating on the sport's direction, the formation of what was then the IAAF and now World Athletics was still a dozen years away.
There were no international rules of the sport and so national bodies were responsible for their own - often mimicking what looked like the best options put in place by their counterparts in Europe or North America.
The 1899 conference did not include delegates from Tasmania which was a couple of years away from formalising its administration of the sport, but New Zealand was a full member - and remained so until 1927.
Those present spent time reviewing the sport's first two years of formal existence, pondering such matters as championship medal dies, the printing of racing laws and congress minutes, caps and badges for achieving standards and rules for race walking and discus throwing.
Not surprisingly, the question of professionalism also got a run on the agenda. A far cry from the open era in Australia that admittedly took until 1986 to become a reality, there was action to be taken.
Schoolboys - with no contemplation that girls might engage in such strenuously activities - who had impinged their amateur status would be permitted to compete in their own school sports without affecting the eligibility of their "schoolfellows". Same for employees taking part in then popular company sports days.
The meeting then found it undesirable that any executive member of any affiliated body should at the same time be similarly involved in a professional organisation.
Wonder how the old boys would react to Sandra Speers' simultaneous presidency of Northern Tasmanian Athletics and the Tasmanian Athletic League - before even contemplating how someone of her gender might be in either role?
