Tasmania seeking role at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 21 2022 - 11:30pm
Churchill Park is in the running to be a 2023 FIFA World Cup training base. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmania's potential involvement in the biggest sporting event of 2023 was being decided in Auckland on Saturday night.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

