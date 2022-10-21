Tasmania's potential involvement in the biggest sporting event of 2023 was being decided in Auckland on Saturday night.
Nineteen months after it was cut as a potential venue for the FIFA Women's World Cup, the state was hoping to persuade competing nations to use it as a training base.
The world's largest women's sporting event - and third biggest tournament behind the men's equivalent and Olympic Games - was staging the draw to determine who will play and where.
Tasmanian representatives were invited to the draw to promote the state to competing teams with two Launceston venues in the running.
Launceston United's Birch Avenue and the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association's Churchill Park headquarters are on the list of Australian options for visiting teams to choose from, along with Lightwood Park in Kingston.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said it was a golden opportunity.
"We want to talk to countries about what Tasmania has to offer and we are hopeful teams will want to base themselves here," he said.
"We don't know what teams are thinking but believe Tasmania has a lot to offer in terms of safety, security, ease of travel and we think we are a good proposition.
"We're doing whatever we can to engage with countries at government level."
Launceston's UTAS Stadium was cut from the list of tournament venues in March last year, but the city could still host warm-up games before the event which runs from July 20 to August 20 next year.
"We're disadvantaged in that we don't have matches here so want to pull out all the stops as much as we can because we think it remains a massive opportunity," Bulkeley added.
"A team could be here for two to three weeks with significant presence from media and fans and it's an opportunity for us to be in that focus for that time and possibly for that nation to play some pre-tournament matches against other countries not in their group. None of the venues chosen for the World Cup can be used so that gives us an advantage."
The ninth Women's World Cup will be larger than previous tournaments, with the number of competing teams expanding from 24 to 32. Jointly hosted with New Zealand, it is the first time the event has been staged in the southern hemisphere.
The United States are the defending champions, having won the previous two tournaments, and are the top-ranked nation followed by Sweden, Germany, recently-crowned European champions England, France and Spain. Australia, spearheaded by Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, are ranked 13th.
While 29 teams have already qualified for the tournament, three spots remain up for grabs. A play-off tournament to be played from February 17-23 in New Zealand will see 10 teams vie for the remaining three spots.
The playoff tournament will involve Chinese Taipei, Thailand (Asia), Cameroon, Senegal (Africa), Haiti, Panama (North America), Chile, Paraguay (South America), Papua New Guinea (Oceania) and Portugal (Europe).
For the first time in Women's World Cup history, eight groups will be formed for the tournament with only the top-two sides from each qualifying for the knockout stages.
Also already qualified are Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China, South Korea, Denmark, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
