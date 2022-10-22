To celebrate a decade as an Australian Rules umpire, Kaleb Lee wanted to do something big.
Luckily for him, the United States Australian Football League were also celebrating a milestone - reaching 25 years at their recent national carnival in California.
The 23-year-old got in contact with a mate and from there, the rest is history.
"I knew about the USAFL for years and years and I kind of bit the bullet and decided it's a decade of my life and a good way to top it off is to play and umpire in the US as well as do a bit of coaching for them and help them out," Lee said.
"A friend of mine who lives in America but is from here originally, he plays for Golden Gate and helped establish their club years and years and years ago, so that's how I ended up playing for them as well as umpiring."
The tournament is a massive spectacle, featuring 30 men's teams across four divisions and 12 women's teams over two divisions.
While Lee, who put back on the boots for the first time since juniors, played for the Golden Gate Roos, the tournament certainly had plenty of other Tasmanian links.
It was unveiled in June that Tasmania would be an official sponsor of the USAFL and the North Texas side are called the Devils.
The father-of-one, who works as a bar manager, explained the United States don't have conventional AFL grounds, so the games were played on polo fields.
"The pitches were amazing and having five fields in an area that big was spectacular," he said.
"Seeing that many clubs, officials, trainers, coaches, everything, it's a massive sight and it was cool to see.
"It's something that you'll never see in Australia because we just don't have that here."
Like many umpires and players, Lee's career started after a chat with a mate.
"A best mate of mine wanted to do some work that wasn't fast food when we were younger," he said.
"He lasted a couple of years and I kept going with it. I've goal umpired for 10 years, field umpired for probably eight of those and have done a lot of coaching and mentoring of people over that time."
The former Riverside Primary and High School student has umpired TSL, under-18s nationals, NTFA and NTJFA as well as being on the NTFUA committee.
He encouraged more people to get involved with umpiring.
