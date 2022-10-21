The Examiner
Michael Ferguson responds to questions about the Cam River bridge

JF
By Jess Flint
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:55am
Minister for Infrastructure Michael Ferguson. Picture from File

Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson estimates that repairs to the Cam River bridge will be completed in seven to 10 days.

