The Tasmania JackJumpers look set to be bolstered by the return of guard Sam McDaniel for their Saturday clash against Perth Wildcats.
The 26-year-old, who scored the JackJumpers' first points in their history, sustained a rib injury in the NBL1 South finals for Hobart Chargers.
He fractured two ribs and had a small lung puncture from the August injury but is now ready to go.
"My body is going really well, I'm feeling great really - so excited to be back with the group and back with the boys," he said.
"It feels like it's been forever since I've played a competitive game of basketball."
He detailed the pain and the struggle of the first few weeks.
"Everything was hurting to do, coughing, sneezing, bending down to pick up my son - all of that was hurting," he said.
"So I was pretty limited in those first few weeks but over the last couple of weeks I've been able to build up the contact, build up my movement, my jumping, my landing, that sort of thing."
Coming back into the team for the Hobart clash, he's ready to do whatever is needed, "whether it's one minute or a big role".
"I was talking to coach about that the other day, it's a tough team to break back into especially when they are playing so well," he said.
"Just the physicality and building myself back up to the level I need to be at to get minutes on this team is always tough but I wouldn't have it any other way."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
