The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam McDaniel back for Tasmania JackJumpers' Wildcats clash

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JackJumper Sam McDaniel

The Tasmania JackJumpers look set to be bolstered by the return of guard Sam McDaniel for their Saturday clash against Perth Wildcats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.