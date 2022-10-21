"We're ready to rock and roll this week."
After being forced to forfeit their Cricket North women's opening round match, Westbury is ready to go with a full team for Saturday's clash against Riverside at Windsor Park.
Now coach Michael Quill is hoping for a bit of luck with the weather so they can get on the park.
He explained the Shamrocks had to forfeit in round one because of players being unavailable, injured or unable to get to the game because of the floods.
"Some of the girls live out of town and four of them couldn't play because they got flooded in and couldn't get into town," he said.
"It was horrendous.
"Me being in Melbourne didn't help either and my daughter plays and she was in Melbourne too.
"But they're all back and available this week."
He said the Shamrocks' numbers were solid and they'd have 11 this week even with some players still unavailable.
Westbury is excited to debut experienced players Stacey Norton-Smith (Longford), Paige Gibson (Mowbray) and all-rounder Natalie Curbishley (Bracknell).
Quill said his group could be competitive against a formidable Riverside.
Despite their loss to South Launceston, Blues coach Sophie Parkin was pleased with how her team went about their business in round one.
"For a first game, I wasn't expecting too much from the girls but I thought our fielding efforts were good," she said.
"We haven't done a lot of fielding, I think some of the younger girls really attacked the ball hard.
"They set the standard. We bowled well but had a few too many extras that probably went for too many runs and that was probably the difference."
Parkin said limiting their wides and no-balls was part of the plan for Saturday.
The coach also praised Meg Radford who claimed 2-22 and made 42 not out on debut.
"She started the innings really well. She didn't rush and she played all the way through," Parkin said.
"She ran really well between the wickets, bowled well and attacked the stumps."
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman is excited to have youngster Millie Duffy debut this weekend.
The Knights take on Launceston at NTCA no. 1.
"It's her first year of cricket but she's got that bit of natural ability," Wegman said.
Otherwise, the group will be looking to build on their strong opening round win which saw Ava Curtis make 79 not out.
The coach felt the talented teenager settled in well while other batters rotated the strike around her.
Wegman is otherwise encouraging her group to be mindful of which batting end to throw to when they're fielding.
She said the Knights wouldn't be taking the Lions lightly, a team which they have had good battles with in the past.
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley said her new-look side was hopeful of getting their first match of the season in after Westbury's forfeit last weekend.
Simone Haywood and Dannii Hancock, who return after not having played for years, will offer experience and depth.
And strong batter Michelle Allen will make her debut.
"It will be just about us getting used to each other, working together as a team and building on that and getting people out on the deck for a hit," Hendley said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
