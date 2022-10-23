As a small business operator in the tourism industry who showcases Launceston's wonderful heritage buildings, and history, to tourists (and locals) I strongly disagree with L. Rundle's assertions that Launceston looks 'tired, old and filthy' (The Examiner, October 17).
Not one of the hundreds of people I have showcased our lovely little city to has made comments along the lines of L. Rundle.
On the contrary, the comments are invariably positive about what a wonderful place it is with its amazing array of heritage, and other, buildings that traverse a wide range of architectural styles and eras.
Of course, Launceston is not perfect and it is a hole in its heart that the old Birchalls building is still unoccupied.
And the tagging graffiti is an eyesore problem, but most of it is on privately owned buildings and it is not a council responsibility to remove it.
Launceston is such a beautiful and heritage-rich place and it dismays me that so many prefer to denigrate it than celebrate it.
I am writing to acknowledge and say thank you to Service Tasmania for the great service and fast turnaround on my elderly father's driver licence replacement after he was caught in the Optus hack.
The staff at the Launceston centre were helpful, organised and friendly despite the fact they were under the pump with a queue of customers going out the door.
We left with his new temporary licence in hand with an expectation that it could take 6-8 weeks for the new license to be delivered - it took just 13 days.
Thanks also to the Tasmanian state government for approving the waiving of the renewal fee. It was certainly not the costly and drawn out exercise that we anticipated.
I will take this opportunity to ask that Service Tasmania seriously consider the seating at the Launceston centre (and others?) as there are no suitable chairs available, especially for the elderly, who need and appreciate a chair to sit in.
Congratulations and many thanks to the George Town Council and staff for organising and conducting the annual senior's concert and afternoon tea, it was a lovely treat for our senior residents.
The performers provided a wide range of entertainment that was much appreciated.
Special thanks to councillors Greg Dawson and Winston Mason who greeted, seated and looked after everyone and to our MC Kevin for his wit and fun comments.
A happy and valued event. Well done. See you next year.
