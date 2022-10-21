Firebug must stay home

A volunteer firefighter who lit five fires and in some cases turned up to put them out was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to an 18 month Home Detention Order.
Dylan Allan Purdon, 20, lit the fires on Flinders Island in 2020 and 2021.
He pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawfully setting fire to vegetation.
On April 18, 2020 he was seen in the area in his car after a fire broke out near Whitemark. About 20 square metres were destroyed.
In September 2021 a fire started on rural property which burnt out about 25 square metres of grass and 75 square metres of scrub.
In October 2021 about 3500 square metres of a conservation area was burnt and Purdon attended as a volunteer firefighter.
Two other fires were started in December 2021 in a public reserve and and conservation area.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said that Purdon had no history of criminal behaviour and that his plea of guilty was in his favour.
An assessment by a psychologist found that Purdon fitted the risk profile for volunteer firefighter who lit fires and who gained an adrenaline rush from doing so.
She said he was not seeking notoriety.
Jutice Pearce said the crime was of obvious seriousness that caused distress for landowners and put lives at risk.
He said normally a significant prison sentence would be imposed but he had come down of the side of leniency because of his youth and low intellect and desire to shelter him from the corrupting influence of an adult prison.
Purdon would be subject to electronic monitoring during the home detention order. He would be required to be at an address in Whitemark unless an employment opportunity was approved by a probation officer.
