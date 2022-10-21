The Examiner
Dylan Alan Purdon lit fires on Flinders Island

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 21 2022 - 4:30pm
Firebug must stay home

A volunteer firefighter who lit five fires and in some cases turned up to put them out was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to an 18 month Home Detention Order.

