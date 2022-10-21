Specials Olympics comes to a close at UTAS stadium

The 2022 Special Olympics concluded on Friday after more than 700 athletes from around the country descended on Launceston to compete.
It was 36 years ago the first Special Olympics took place in Launceston, and many Tasmanian athletes were excited to compete in their hometown for the first time.
Special Olympics head of communications Sharon Nixon said everyone had loved the town.
"It's been so welcoming. Everyone loves the venues, they have been great and it's been so nice to get around," Ms Nixon said.
Launceston tennis player Nic Heames won his first Special Olympics silver medal at the National Games on Thursday, along with his teammate Jason Cooper who took home bronze.
Mr Cooper told The Examiner a week before the games he was looking to take home a medal for himself, and can now tick that off his list.
The games showcased 19 Tasmanians in total playing across four different sports, with 731 athletes from all around Australia making the trip across Bass Strait to Launceston.
The games took place across a number of well-known Launceston venues, such as the Silverdome, Tennis World Launceston and UTAS Stadium.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
