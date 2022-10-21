A racing meet is aiming to raise awareness for a relatively unknown cancer that affects 22,000 Australians.
Prominent Tasmanian racehorse owner Robert Hammond has been battling NeuroEndocrine Cancer (NEC) for several years and he has availed himself to assist with the "Racing to find a Cure" awareness campaign, run by NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia and Tasracing.
Mr Hammond is the owner of former Launceston Cup and Longford Cup winner Glass Warrior, who is the ambassador of the campaign, who was at Mowbray on Friday afternoon ahead of the sponsored Friday night race meet and auction.
Neuroendocrine Cancer Australia chief executive Meredith Cummins said that more awareness and funding is needed for the disease, which currently relies on fundraisers and donations to help those suffering.
"Neuroendocrine Cancer is the seventh most common cancer collectively in Australia," she said.
"The cancer can happen anywhere in the body and are most common in the gastro-intestinal tract, but are also largely found in the lungs as well."
"We only have one NEC nurse across the whole country for 22,000 patients. We would love to get a nurse in each state.
"We don't get any government funding, so any funding we get is from fundraisers such as this, donations and bequests."
Twenty-three-year-old Caitlin Bailey-Gordon from Burnie has a Neuroendocrine tumour and said it's been a journey.
"I never about [NEC] until I was 14 by having normal scans and blood test. From the time we found out I did more scans and found a lesion in my pancreas, which is related to MEN-1," she said.
"When I was 20 years it had formed into a bad growth, which could then maybe turn into a cancer as I get older.
"Some of the nurses in the hospitals hadn't really heard about NEC before so I had to explain, but I would love for more people to learn about the disease. It's quite rare that people who haven't experienced it have heard about it."
Ms Bailey's grandmother also suffers from NEC, which is largely genetic. Mr Hammond also lost a sister and brother to the disease.
The group hope to raise $30,000 to go towards better resources.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.