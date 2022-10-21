Touch football state school series wraps up at Prospect

Some of the state's best touch football talent graced Prospect Park for the school series finals.
Students from six schools across the North and North-West - Latrobe, St Patrick's College, Kings Meadows, Riverside, Launceston Grammar and Marist - competed in the tournament.
Southern schools weren't able to travel down for the tournament, with Friday a student-free day due to the Hobart Show.
Each age group had three teams in the pool, with all six schools eventually making a grand final as Riverside took home two titles.
As the tournament was littered with Tasmanian representatives, matches were played in a 30-minute touchdown turnaround format, which sees the play rotate from end-to-end.
