Medicine taken to new extremes as UTAS students learn to treat injuries from extreme sports

High risk sports are rising in popularity, and doctors from the University of Tasmania are responding to the medical side of the risks involved.
A group of medical students spent three days last week honing their medical skills in extreme sports scenarios, addressing the medical management of extreme sports across training, injury prevention, risk management, psychology and more.
Extreme sports medicine unit coordinator Dr Larissa Trease said the aim was to give students the skill set to understand the sports they cover.
"We train people to get out into austere environments and practice their medicine, nursing or paramedicine," Dr Trease said.
The elective covers 18 different sports ranging from air sports like skydiving and paragliding, water sports like kitesurfing and freediving, and mountain sports such as snowboarding and mountain biking.
"They're not the most traditional sports, but they're the ones that are growing fastest around the world at the moment. Less people are playing golf and more people are trail running and adventure racing," Dr Trease said.
"We're upscaling students to be able to after to look after athletes at these types of events, but also encourage them to be more physically active which is a really wonderful treatment for many medical conditions.
"We're hoping by exposing our students to extreme sports they'll be able to talk to people about being more active as well as looking after events."
She said the students do a 12-week online learning process where they cover the sports and look at aspects of training, the psychology of the athletes, nutrition and and injury prevention.
"At the end we get all our students together for camp where we run different scenarios.
"We ran a mock adventure race and gave the students the challenge of pretending that we were engaging them as the medical team."
She said there was a caving leg, an ultrarunning leg and a path rafting leg and where students had to decide what supplies they needed and decide how they would staff different areas.
"We have this saying, common things are common. The number one problem in an ultra running event is blisters and footcare."
"The reception from the students has been amazing. They do 12 weeks of hard work juggling their own work in the health system, but get to spend three days totally immersed in hands-on learning."
