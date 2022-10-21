Micah Simpson has been rewarded for her stellar form with the Launceston Tornadoes this NBL1 South season.
The 19-year-old has taken up a WNBL development player spot with Bendigo Spirit.
Speaking from Victoria, the happiness in her voice said it all.
"This is obviously a massive step. It's the best women's league in Australia so to get here, it's awesome," she said.
"I think even just thinking back to the young kids at home, it just shows that if you work hard, anything's possible.
"You never know when these opportunities can come along so it's really cool."
The guard explained what it meant to be a development player.
"You're pretty much part of the team. You don't have a lot of contract requirements but you attend all the gym and training sessions," she said.
"We have a pretty big squad so me suiting up will probably only ever happen at home games.
"There's a group of about five development players. So I think it would just be a matter of rotating the development players on game days."
Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama, who mentored Knox Raiders in NBL1 South this year, got the ball rolling when the Raiders played the Torns this year in Tassie.
"He spoke to me after the game and said he was coaching the Spirit this season and that at the time there weren't any roster spots available," Simpson said.
"But one of the contracted players actually got injured and then he was straight on the phone to me and asked if it was something I was interested in. It's pretty cool how it came about, knowing he liked how I played and he saw it for himself."
Simpson has been in Victoria since September 19 and is living with Torns teammate Kelsey Griffin, who is also playing for Bendigo.
"We train every day and have weights of a morning and then after that we have team trainings for anywhere between an hour and a half to three hours," Simpson said.
The Spirit's first game is on November 4 against Canberra Capitals.
It's been a turn of fortune for Simpson who broke her wrist while playing for Launceston in August.
"I'm tracking really well and gradually working my way into more contact stuff because that was the kind of impact that hurt it so much," she said.
Simpson gave a shoutout to her beloved Torns for their support.
"It's awesome they've invested so much of their time in local talent," she said.
"That's a big part of what separates us from a lot of the other teams and I can't speak more highly of the community and how they get around and support us every year."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
