Man faces $50k drug count

A Launceston man on a drug treatment order was in possession of $50,000 worth of ice when police apprehended him disembarking from the Spirit of Tasmania, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Robert Craig Williams, 38, received a drug treatment order in February 2022 which allowed him to avoid 18 months jail for drug trafficking.
Police also allege Mr Wiliams possessed an ice pipe and used a controlled drug on the day of apprehension on October 9, 2022 as well as possessing the 50 grams of ice.
Mr Williams has remained on the drug treatment order despite an application to cancel the order first being made by the Court Mandated Drug Diversion program in April, 2022. Tasmania Police made an application on October 17.
Family violence and driving offences will be heard on December 16.
The court heard allegations that he had also recently breached a family violence order while on the order.
Mr Williams told the court that he would plead not guilty to trafficking charge.
He said there was no evidence to say he had been trafficking saying that he had been to a buck's party interstate in which he went to three pubs and someone had handed him a bag. "I know it sounds stupid," he said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked that it seemed counter-intuitive for someone on a drug treatment order to be charged with trafficking. In September a warrant for Mr Williams' arrest was issued when he did not show up for a review of his progress.
"I was half way through painting a house and the client wasn't too happy if I had to leave so I stayed out an extra week and finished the job," he said.
From the date the order was made Mr Williams accumulated sanction days for non-compliance with the order which result in prison when a sum of 14 is reached. By July he had 10 sanction days and by August he had 13 days.
Ms Cure backdated the present balance of 21 sanction days to October 9 and remanded Mr Williams in custody.
Since April Mr Williams appeared regularly without a lawyer in court which delayed Ms Cure from acting on the cancellation application because she felt he needed to be represented during that process.
In August the matters were referred to Magistrate Evan Hughes for hearing. But he ruled that it would present a conflict for him after appearing as his defence lawyer in a bail application as recently as March 18, 2022.
Mr Williams sometimes sought that he speak directly to Ms Cure from the dock.
However, in the latest appearance Ms Cure said that she would not make a decision on cancellation until Mr Williams was legally represented.
"I will not deal with this on a you and I basis," she said. The matters have been adjourned until November 25.
When Justice Robert Pearce handed down the drug treatment order on February 8 he said Williams posed a "very high risk of reoffending". "Unless something is done to address the factors which lead to your offending you are destined to spend much of the rest of your life in prison."
Mr Williams served terms of imprisonment for dishonesty, firearms and drug offences in 2013, for aggravated burglary and firearm offences in 2016, and more recently for family violence, dishonesty, bail and driving offences.
