Energy will be Tasmania's biggest export earner within 10-15 years, a North-West business leader suspects.
Business Northwest president Ian Jones said the Marinus Link electricity interconnector project would "unlock significant medium term infrastructure development, which, in, turn will provide long-term energy export opportunities".
Speaking in the wake of the Marinus funding deal announced during the week, Mr Jones said: "Projects such as the Robbins Island Energy Park and Battery of the Nation now have the assurance in place to commence their timeline planning."
"Tasmania is able to leverage a century of hydro power development to use the existing Cethana Dam to send electricity to the Victorian market.
"Low-cost wind and solar energy can be used to pump water into the header dam that is then released through the turbines when there is a power requirement from Victoria."
The deal involved Tasmania and the commonwealth getting access to a low-interest loan from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to cover 80 per cent of Marinus' cost.
The commonwealth, Tasmania and Victoria would equally share the other 20 per cent of the cost.
A final investment decision on the $3.8 billion project is expected in late 2024.
Mr Jones said the funding deal delighted Business Northwest.
"The combined project value of Marinus Link and Battery of the Nation is over $7 billion and will provide 2000 jobs in the construction phase," he said.
"The Battery of the Nation project could deliver $5 billion of investment and up to 3000 jobs over the next 10 to 15 years.
"This helps secure the economic future of our region."
Mr Jones said Tasmania was being increasingly seen as an international leader in renewable energy.
"Our potential to manufacture green hydrogen is being embraced by the Europeans and there are several projects under way in that area," he said.
"The Whaleback Ridge Energy Park, HIF eco-fuel manufacturing plant and wind farms planned behind Burnie by Ark Energy all testify to our reputation as a significant energy producer.
"I feel that in 10-15 years energy will be our major export earner.
Mr Jones said access to a ready supply of green energy would encourage businesses to relocate to Tasmania, creating more jobs.
"One of the other benefits of Marinus is the addition of two high-speed datalinks, which provides Tasmania with increased data redundancy, which, after a major blackout in February, will be welcomed," he said.
"Now the funding question is answered, let's get on with it."
Tasmanian Shadow Energy Minister Dean Winter said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen had ensured Marinus would be publicly owned.
"That is incredibly important," Mr Winter said.
"Not just for the electricity component of the link, but also for telecommunications."
