The streets of Burnie will be filled with runners of all ages and abilities on Sunday as the prestigious Burnie 10 makes it return to the Coast for 2022.
No stranger to the Tasmanian athletics scene, North-West athlete Daniel Reeves will be lining up for the Elphinstone Group five km, but won't be chasing a new personal best unlike many.
The reigning state men's 400m champion will be putting on his coach's hat in an effort to help one of his up-and-coming athletes succeed.
"I'll be jumping into the five km race (on Sunday) to help one of my athletes Ashley (Fehlberg) run a course personal best," Reeves said.
"It'll be a good opportunity for me as a coach to be out there on the course and see how she races and responds to the conditions.
"I'm pretty confident that she will run a course personal best, and I'll be there to encourage her to keep pushing when the race starts to pinch."
With big road racing dreams, Reeves was hoping to give Fehlberg the greatest chance of achieving her running goals.
Being a running coach is something I've wanted to do for ages.- Coastal running coach, Daniel Reeves
"Ashley loves her road racing and has aims to make it to nationals in April and the Australian cross country championships next year," he said.
"Her current five km course personal best is 19:28 and I know she's keen to beat that."
Set to pound the pavement beside Fehlberg, Reeves said a number of his running squad members will be taking on the challenge of the Burnie 10 events.
The 2022 Burnie 10 will take place on Sunday, with the first wave of the 10km event set to start from 11.15am.
The second wave of the 10km event will head off from 11.18am, with the five km race starting from 11.30am.
