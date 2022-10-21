The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Organisers share 'save the date' style social media posts for Feb 2023

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
October 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Morris, Harmonie Gehan, Annalise Glover and Abbey Morris, of Launceston, at the 2020 Party in the Paddock. File picture

Organisers of an iconic Tasmanian music and arts festival have announced the return of 'Party in the Paddock'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.