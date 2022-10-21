Organisers of an iconic Tasmanian music and arts festival have announced the return of 'Party in the Paddock'.
Vibestown took to Facebook on Tuesday to reveal that after three years, the event will be back.
"[Three] years on, a lot has changed. We've heard you. FEB 2023. The Paddock is back," read the status.
For eight years the event, which started off as a 21st birthday party, grew to become a standout event in Tasmania's music calendar.
Organisers has previously said that the 2020 festival held at White Hills would be the last.
However, following the end of the festival and the news of Falls Festival's departure from the state, many called for Party in the Paddock to return.
Vibestown put together a special concert in 2021, Party in the Apocalypse, which was a two-day, non-camping music and arts festival held on the first weekend of summer at Churchill Park.
More is to be revealed in coming months.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
