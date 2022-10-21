A group of students who have been doing their part to help those in need have marked a major milestone.
Over the years, St Patrick's College year nine students have made soup as part of their course work, which is then donated to Vinnies Vans for distribution to the homeless in and around Launceston. This week will mark the occasion of them making 1000 litres of soup.
This equates to roughly 4000 cups of freshly-made, nutritious soup that have been given to people in need via Vinnies Vans.
The outreach programme at Croagh Patrick, which is the Middle School of St Patrick's College, is designed to build links in the community and to give students an opportunity to make an impact though servant leadership.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
