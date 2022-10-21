The Examiner
The Marinus Link project's new fibre-optic cable will help expand Tassie IT

By Benjamin Seeder
October 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Firmus CEO Tim Rosenfield hopes new optical fibre links with Victoria will reduce the price his company pays to send data across Bass Strait. Picture contributed.

The relatively low capacity of current fibre optic mainland connections and their control by a duopoly that is pushing up data transfer prices has acted as a "handbrake" on parts of Tasmania's IT sector, according to Timothy Rosenfield, chief executive officer of Firmus, a Launceston cloud computing company.

