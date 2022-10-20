Despite only being 22, Launceston's Courtney Webb has brought up 50 games in the WBBL.
Reaching the milestone in the Melbourne Renegades' season opener last week, the batting all-rounder debuted all the way back in 2018.
Now playing in WBBL08, the former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student reflected on how much things have changed.
"I'm playing a lot more shots, I think my role has changed slightly over the years and it feels like every season I sort of play a different role within the team depending on who else we have in the squad and what international players we have," she said.
"I'm probably back in my most comfortable position which is batting through the middle order - four, five or six.
"It's interesting to look back and see how things have evolved and hopefully I can have a bowl this tournament as well and just contribute in as many of the facets as possible."
Webb brought up her 50th game alongside close friend Josie Dooley, who she's known since she was 11, having played representative tennis against each other.
The former Carlton AFLW player took to the field for the Renegades on Friday, finishing unbeaten on 47 from 40 balls as the Heat defeated them for the second time in as many games.
The impressive innings continued Webb's strong start to the WBBL08 season, scoring 15* and 24 in the previous two games.
"I did alright in the practice game, got probably my best score for the season in that game so I feel alright - it's just trying to get some time out in the middle.
"I was obviously a bit rusty in that first one and a bit nervous trying to chase them down in the end but I think going after a total like we did the other day, you have to sort of relax at the crease and play your shots straight away.
"Hopefully I can keep that mentality throughout the tournament now and just build on a couple of starts."
Unfortunately for the Renegades, they were dealt a blow on Wednesday, with last year's player of the tournament Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of the tournament.
She scored 406 runs at an average of 41.4 last year but a back issue has ruled her out of this year's tournament.
"We absolutely loved having her with us last season and she was obviously player of the tournament, not just for the Renegades but for the whole competition," Webb said.
She's a classy player with both bat, ball and in the field as well as her leadership so she will be very hard to replace and we are all going to have to step up in her absence."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
