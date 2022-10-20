The Examiner
Courtney Webb reflects on reaching 50 WBBL games for Renegades

By Josh Partridge
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:39pm, first published October 20 2022 - 7:30pm
Courtney Webb. Picture by Rick Smith

Despite only being 22, Launceston's Courtney Webb has brought up 50 games in the WBBL.

