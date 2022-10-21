The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Graphic Content

Lawyers clash on whether child sex pervert and darts star Rodney Noel Bessell should be jailed

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darts star and child abuse pervert Rodney Noel Bessell.

Lawyers have clashed over whether a perverted darts star who paid to watch Filipino children perform sex acts should be jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.