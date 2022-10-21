Lawyers have clashed over whether a perverted darts star who paid to watch Filipino children perform sex acts should be jailed.
Rodney Noel Bessell, a former North-West resident and ex-West Coast mining worker, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court, in Burnie, in early October to 10 Commonwealth charges relating to child sex abuse and possession of child abuse imagery in 2019.
The court then heard former Australian darts captain Mr Bessell, 64, paid the mother of two Filipino children to have them perform sex acts on a livestream.
Commonwealth prosecutor Krista Breckweg told Justice Tamara Jago Mr Bessell was an active participant in the child pornography market.
She said he paid for girls as young as 12 to perform sex acts in a video chat, while he masturbated in their sight.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson submitted it was at the bottom end of the scale of such offending because there was no adult physically involved in the sex acts with the children.
Sentencing submissions continued on Friday.
Mr Richardson told Justice Jago he would never suggest sexual activity involving children was anything other than serious.
"As offending of this kind goes, I would submit this is at the bottom end of the scale," he said.
"Like every crime, there is a range of seriousness for this crime."
He said he did not concede there was a mother-child relationship between the Filipino people involved.
Ms Breckweg said she did not understand the crown ever said Mr Bessell's offending was in the worst category.
She said the case involved Mr Bessell watching the children, the children touching themselves at Mr Bessell's direction, the children exposing themselves and watching Mr Bessell masturbate and haggling over money.
She submitted the factors indicated a jail term well beyond three years.
"One can always imagine something that's less serious, as one can always imagine something that's more serious," Ms Breckweg said.
"The submission from the crown is it's not the very bottom of the scale."
She said her instructions were that there was a familial relationship.
"The fact is this woman is pimping them and he knows it," Ms Breckweg said.
Justice Jago continued Mr Bessell's bail and adjourned the matter for sentencing on November 10.
