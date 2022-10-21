Bridport coach Andrew Philpott says the club has recruited the type of players it needs as it builds towards entering the NTFA division one competition again.
The Seagulls went into recess this year because they didn't have the numbers to field two teams.
Last year's best and fairest winner, Cody Kerrison, has returned from Scottsdale and will be a valuable addition to the midfield.
And forward Will McBride, who won senior premierships with North Launceston in the State League in 2014-15, has also jumped on board.
"Both have the experience I really needed to put around the players," Philpott said.
He feels they will provide great leadership for all players at the club, not just the youngsters.
Kerrison, who has played about five seasons with the Seagulls, was part their most recent North East Football Union premiership side.
"I went (to Scottsdale) before knowing Bridport wasn't going to have a side," he said.
"I just wanted to go up a level and then to see them struggling to get a side was pretty hard so I'm going back there this year to help them out and it's where I'm from originally, the Bridport and Scottsdale area."
The 28-year old highlighted the footy club's crucial role.
"Being such a small town, there's not a lot that goes on and grassroots footy is a big part of the community," he said.
"It's very important and it was sad to see it go. We'll be back next year and hopefully give it a good crack."
McBride, 29, has had an incredible senior footy career.
He won seven flags in a row while playing for the Bombers and then for Byron Bay Magpies.
The handy forward, who captained the Magpies for four seasons, returned to Tasmania at Christmas time last year and didn't play this season.
He can't wait to line-up for the Seagulls and is eager to provide on-field leadership.
"I was down there a few weeks ago and the community is keen to see their local team back so it's going to be good to help them out and get involved," he said.
Philpott provided an update on how the club was tracking in its pursuit of playing again in 2023.
"I got the job in July but a lot of work had been put in place by the committee that was formed with a new president and new roles," he said.
"Starting that early gave us a push along to make things happen and so far we think we're in front of where we thought we'd be as a club.
"The reserves coaches have done a great job to get players back."
He said the club had 30-odd players before he took on the coaching role.
They now have more than 60 for two teams with the season five months away.
"And we've got other people saying if we're ever short, they'll help out," Philpott said.
"I think the club is in a stronger position than it's been in for a long time.
"Maybe that year off was what was needed to jerk people into gear. I'm only going on what I know from the past few months."
Pre-season training starts on November 18 with one night in Launceston and one in Bridport.
