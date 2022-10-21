Trainer Gary White thought enough of Chinchero as a three-year-old to run him in two feature races so wasn't surprised when the gelding dropped back in class to win the 1400m Maiden at Mowbray on Friday night.
Chinchero was easy in the betting at his first start since finishing sixth in the Launceston Guineas and Tasmanian Derby but comfortably accounted for two of his best-backed rivals Three's A Crowd and Belpine Miss.
"He ran in some of the better races last season so you would expect him to perform like he did," White said.
"His owners David and Louise Adams put a lot of money and a lot of passion into racing so it's fantastic for them.
"David didn't want to go to the synthetic track with him so I've had to try to keep him at the top of his game for this long."
White praised Bulent Muhcu's ride saying the jockey had put Chinchero in a lovely spot (one out and one back).
"We'll just play it by ear from now on," the trainer said. "We'll see how he develops and what he builds into but he's already shown us he's got above average ability."
The win was Muhcu's first since the end of May but he spent more than three months holidaying in his native Turkey.
Owner-trainer Leon Laskey and his partner Sharee Marshall can do no wrong at the moment and they struck again in the Benchmark 60 Handicap with a former Victorian horse they've had for only a week.
Moscow Mule came from last and went around only one horse on his way to giving jockey Bulent Muhcu an early double.
Laskey and Marshall have been enjoying a good run interstate with their horses, including Caulfield Cup placegetter and Melbourne Cup contender Knights Order.
They buy most of the horses they bring to Tasmania online and Laskey said he had been alerted to Moscow Mule by a mate in Melbourne.
"He told me the horse was coming up (for sale) and he'd win races here," the trainer said.
"He'd had a fair bit of racing over longer distances before he came here so he was pretty fit and, dropping back to 1600m, I thought he'd finish off all right.
"When he won (over 2100m) at Moe three starts ago he came home like a rocket.
"He was helped by a good ride from Bulent who got the inside run - although I'd been a bit worried coming to the turn that he wasn't going to get through."
Maidens that keep running minor placings can be frustrating to connections and punters but trainer John Blacker never lost faith in Warica.
Blacker was confident the four-year-old would break his duck in the 1200m Maiden and the $2.10 favourite didn't let him down.
Troy Baker sat Warica outside the leader Blow Up until the home straight then rode only hands and heels as the well-bred gelding raced clear to score by two lengths.
"He had a fairly easy run outside the leader until that horse weakened a little and I thought he whacked away all right after hitting front," Blacker said.
"We targeted this race after his first-up second at Devonport (on September 25) because it carried a $20,000 Tasbred bonus.
"I thought he could have won an ordinary maiden in between those races but we waited for the bonus and have reaped the reward."
Warica is by War from Tasmanian Magic Millions 2YO winner Lustica and Blacker suspects he is an out-and-out sprinter.
"I don't think he'll get much further than 1200m to 1300m," the trainer said.
"In the past, he hasn't responded when hit with the stick so I told Troy tonight to treat the race like it was a track gallop.
"He's shown at home on the track that he can do it so I think this win will give him some confidence."
Trainer-jockey Siggy Carr produced a minor boilover in the inaugural Flinders Island Cup with $16 chance Hannah's Song.
The seven-year-old mare normally likes to lead in her races but Carr said she knew she wouldn't be able to cross the speedy Gee Gee Lanett drawn on her inside.
"I just had to take my medicine and be content to sit outside her and my mare settled beautifully in that position," the jockey said.
"The pressure came on early so it was a really tough win."
After getting the better of Gee Gee Lanett, Hannah's Song held on gamely to beat the fast-finishing Sirene Stryker and Michbar.
Carr said that, despite the odds, she wasn't surprised by the win.
"I thought her first-up run was sensational for a horse that is never great first-up - it was certainly a pass mark - and she'd come on beautifully since then," she said.
1- MAIDEN, 1400m: 5.50 CHINCHERO (G White, B Muhcu) 1, 11.00 Three's A Crown (C Jordan) 2, 4.80 Belpine Miss (C Baker) 3, 26.00 Poet Warrior 4. 3-3/4 len, nk. 1:24.62.
2- MAIDEN, 1400m: 2.30 fav. OLE OLA (S Brunton, S Carr) 1, 7.00 Alpine Assault (I Toker) 2, 4.80 Rustic Charm (B McCoull) 3, 17.00 Smashing Hit 4. 2-1/4 len, len. 1:25.09.
3- MAIDEN, 1200m: 2.10 fav. WARICA (J Blacker, T Baker) 1, 19.00 Blow Up (D Ganderton) 2, 8.00 Mill's Ready (C Jordan) 3, 18.00 Fryer Hill 4. 2 len, nk. 1:11.19.
4- BM60, 1600m: 12.00 MOSCOW MULE (L Laskey, B Muhcu) 1, 7.50 Weldborough (D Pires), 41.00 The Decider (C Wells) 3, 3.30 fav. Needs Toasting 4. 1/2 len, hd. 1:36.94.
5- CLASS 1, 2100m: 8.00 HAMPTON BAY (A Fulton, C Wells) 1, 12.00 Real Monster (I Toker) 2, 34.00 Gaynik (A Darmanin) 3, 1.35 fav. Chi Mazel 4. 2-3/4 len, 3/4 len. 2:13.11.
6- FLINDERS ISLAND CUP, 1100m: 16.00 HANNAH'S SONG (S Carr, S Carr) 1, 2.70 Sirene Stryker (D Ganderton) 2, 2.30 fav. Michbar (B McCoull) 3. Then followed: 16.00 Dunbrody Power, 9.50 Gee Gee Lanett, 10.00 Our Little Ted, 16.00 Gee Gee Queen Bee. Late scr: Reward Achiever. Nk, 1/2 len. 1:04.78.
7- BM68, 1200m: 4.40 VETLANDA (B Campbell, A Darmanin) 1, 3.60 Power Magnum (D Ganderton) 2, 6.00 Peace Be Upon Him (S Carr) 3. Then followed: 2.30 fav. Geegeeluckystar, 17.00 Gee Gee True Story. Hd, 3/4 len. 1:11.98.
8- CLASS 1, 1200m: 1.85 fav. QUEENBOROUGH FLYER (S Carr, S Carr) 1, 12.00 Punk Princess (G Catania) 2, 11.00 Bynance (D Ganderton) 3, 14.00 Feisty Lion 4. Late scr: Upset, Champagne Cinders. 2-1/4 len, nk. 1:10.53.
9- CLASS 1, 1400m: 6.00 HAS THE LOOK (N Schuuring, C Baker) 1, 7.50 Baheera (T Johnstone) 2, 15.00 King Island (K Quilty) 3, 5.50 Piiink Beauty 4. 1/2 len, 1-1/4 len. 1:25.03.
10- BM68, 1400m: 51.00 WILLBY RULES (N Schuuring, C Baker) 1, 14.00 Steel Skies (D Pires) 2, 4.00 Fighting Floyd (B McCoull) 3, 1.80 fav. Azara 4, 1/2 hd, 1/2 hd. Subject to all-clear.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
