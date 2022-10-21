The Examiner
Promising horse breaks drought for top jockey

By Greg Mansfield
October 21 2022 - 11:30am
Chinchero gives jockey Bulent Muhcu his first win since returning from an extended holiday at Mowbray on Friday night. Picture by Peter Staples
Warica has broken a frustrating run of minor placings with an easy win in a lucrative Tasbonus maiden.

Trainer Gary White thought enough of Chinchero as a three-year-old to run him in two feature races so wasn't surprised when the gelding dropped back in class to win the 1400m Maiden at Mowbray on Friday night.

