Tassie Tigers' men's and women's teams were both on the losing end of Hockey One clashes in Hobart on Thursday night.
Facing Canberra Chill in the opening game of round four, the men went down 3-2 in shootouts before the women were defeated 3-0.
It was a devastating loss for the men, who were leading 4-1 with three minutes remaining before the Chill rebounded to level it and take it to shootouts.
Davis Atkin found the back of the net before completing his conversion, a rule specific to the Hockey One competition, with his side earning a penalty corner with just 11 seconds remaining.
James Day nailed it, sending the match into shootouts, where the Chill were successful.
The Chill's late comeback somewhat overshadowed Jack Welch's hat-trick, scoring his three goals within the first 35 minutes.
"We're very happy with the win and there are things that happened in that game that we'll have to work on, but it's hard to win games at this level so, for the moment, we'll just savour the win and pick apart those moments later," Chill coach Seyi Onitiri told hockeyone.com.au post-game.
Canberra's victory in the women's match saw them fly to the top of the ladder as Kalindi Commerfield put on a clinic.
She produced plenty of aggressive runs as Stephanie Kindon, Shihori Oikawa and Madison Doar scored.
"It was a great performance by the girls. It's always hard playing in front of a crowd that's not your own, travelling too because it was quite a big trip for us from Tasmania to Canberra, so I'm really proud of the girls and the effort we put out," Commerford said post-match.
The Tigers, who featured Queechy Penguins' Lucy Cooper on debut, produced a chance in the opening minutes and had back to back set-piece opportunities in the third term.
The Tassie side will head to Western Australia to face the Perth Thundersticks next Saturday.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
