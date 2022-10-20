Flood damage impacts bridge

The Department of State Growth reduced the Cam River Bridge at Somerset to one lane of traffic on Thursday due to flood damage following investigations earlier in the day.
The department said it was looking to "restore the bridge to two lanes of traffic as soon as possible and will provide further updates once more information is available".
On Sunday, it was confirmed the Cam River Bridge project would be delayed by less than a month following last week's extreme weather event.
Railton Road, meanwhile, is now open under extreme caution, following extensive damage in some sections.
The department said the road was gravel in parts, and one section of the road has been reduced to one lane, operated by traffic lights. Reduced speed limits of 60kmh and 40kmh apply, and the lane closure and reduced speed limits will be in place until longer term repairs can be completed.
Road users are advised to drive with extreme caution and obey temporary speed limit reductions and any traffic management that is in place.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Deputy Editor of The Advocate on the North-West Coast of Tasmania.
Deputy Editor of The Advocate on the North-West Coast of Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.