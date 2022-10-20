A strong case for COVID commission

While the temptation to politicise the independent review into Australia's COVID-19 response is already proving irresistible to many, its value goes far beyond giving critics slings and arrows with which to belabour those who led us through the pandemic
Federal, state and territory leaders are correct when they point out the emergency left them scrambling to build the plane while it was already travelling down the runway. When governments have to make policy on the run, especially major changes affecting health, the economy and people's liberties, it is inevitable that when mistakes are made they will have consequences. The stakes in 2020 and 2021 were very high.
Many of the sins of commission and omission highlighted in the report, such as the failure to include a clawback mechanism in JobKeeper, the undue impact the pandemic had on the aged and the disabled, those unable to work from home and those on low and fixed incomes, and the problems with the vaccine roll-out, have already been well documented over the past three years.
The same is also true of the criticism of government over-reach, which is already being seized on with glee by ultra-conservatives and others who were vocal opponents of lockdowns, border closures and vaccine mandates at the height of the crisis. There are not that many surprises here.
The report's most important message is that while we don't know what the next pandemic will be, or when it will strike, it is coming. And, just as the SARS outbreak earlier this century should have acted as a wake-up call to governments, what we are still experiencing is a constant reminder of the need to be much better prepared.
Following on from this review there needs to be a national inquiry, arguably with the powers of a Royal Commission, to delve into all aspects of Australia's COVID-19 response.
This should have the power to cross reference the information that was available to decision matters to the decisions they made. Such an inquiry should also have very broad terms of reference and the power to look into the actions of all levels of government, not just the former Morrison administration.
COVID-19 wasn't the first pandemic and it is not going to be the last. Governments, including in Australia, need to be in a much better position to respond than in 2020.
