Dredging needed 'every three months' for return Tamar River to glory

As a former member of the Upper Tamar River Authority (UTRIA) I have watched over a number of years the various proposals to fix the river, the solution has always been there - dredging.
The Port of Launceston dredging program between 1914 and 1967 proved the case, with Bass Strait ferries leaving from Kings Wharf and as a boy I watched the many regattas and yacht races that were held.
Up until 2001 UTRIA had as a consultant one of the best soil scientists in Australia, Associate Professor Doug Foster who had studied the siltation problem in the Tamar for many years and concluded that incoming tides were bringing silt up the river at about 300 tons per tide, meeting fresh water and dropping the silt.
The Professor investigated most of the proposals that have been suggested over past decade and found them wanting.
He looked at estuaries around the world and concluded that to maintain shipping operations, flood protection and the provision for water sports dredging was the only scientific solution.
UTRIA conducted pre- and post-dredging surveys that revealed that incoming silt neutralized the dredging program in four to five months, the conclusion being that to keep in front of siltation, dredging needs to occur every three months with spoil being removed from the river.
If the people of Launceston wish to see the Tamar as I did then they must convince state and federal governments to adequately fund dredging.
Mr Gray Jr, (The Examiner, October 15), claims average attendances in Launceston are 16,000 and Hobart 8000.
The reality is since 2012 Hawthorn average attendances in Launceston were 13,631 and North Melbourne in Hobart were 11,323.
Why? It is actually quite simple.
Hawthorn is a blockbuster team and for 2018-2019 their memberships were 94 per cent higher than North Melbourne.
Their home games in Victoria since 2012 had average attendances of 46,106, some 67 per cent higher than North Melbourne's 27,490.
Extrapolate that to Tasmania and the North Melbourne games would be an average of 8,128.
But they are not, they are 11,323.
Poorly supported clubs versus a blockbuster club shows up in attendance levels, but in this case North Melbourne numbers in Tasmania are very good when compared to Hawthorn.
Compare Hawthorn to other Victorian blockbuster teams and their attendances in Victoria are similar, but compare Hawthorn to other less-supported clubs like St Kilda and Western Bulldogs for example and they are remarkably similar to North Melbourne.
I was born and raised in Queenstown, West Coast, equal distance to Hobart and Launceston, so can I suggest that perhaps a roof over the gravel oval would solve the problem.
Well said in the editorial supporting establishment of a COVID Commission.
Due to our treatment of the planet, deforestation and climate change there will be more pandemics.
Furthermore, one big failing of the COVID response was a narrow reliance on a few doctors like Nick Coatsworth, who denied the expertise of physicists and engineers like Prof Lidia Morawska who proved that COVID-19 was airborne, a year before it was acknowledged.
Thus wasting a year as Prof Raina McIntyre has said, on "hygiene theatre", hand washing, and "deep cleaning" when we should have been opening windows and improving indoor air quality.
Government continually spouts the importance of community consultation.
At what stage do they plan to ask Tasmanians whether or not we want Marinus?
