Title deed proves Campbell Town Hall owners

Andrew McCullagh is incorrect in his assertion that since the title deed for the transfer of the Campbell Town Hall land "revealed that ... the hall site was gifted by Helen Letitia Constance Leake ... to "the warden, councillors, and electors of Campbell Town", that it was not gifted to the "town's since disbanded council or to Northern Midlands Council."
Prospective candidates for Local Government office such as Mr McCullagh should have a read of the governing acts, such as the Local Government Act of 1906 (which was in force at the time the gift was made) or even more modern versions of the Act such as the one promulgated in 1962, which clearly state that "the warden, councillors, and electors of XXX" is the legally-defined name for the body corporate which constitutes a municipal council.
In other words, "The warden, councillors, and electors of Campbell Town" is exactly equal to "The Campbell Town Council".
Miss Leake made her gift to the council; the council became the owner; and the deed referred to by Mr McCullagh conclusively proves this.
Whilst a shiny new stadium would supposedly show the world that we are keeping pace, there are many questions about whether we need it or not.
1. Do we have the financial capabilties to build it? (I think not)
2. Where do we find the 4000 construction workers, we can't even find enough to build the 10,000 required new homes?
3. UTAS was originally designed to be able to have the rooves removed and another layer built above the existing stands. I'm sure it would be cheaper, quicker and much more viable (crowd wise) than the Mac Point proposal.
4. Where will the crowds to fill this stadium come from? Figures already show that attendance for Hobart games is sadly lacking.
I think there are far too many unanswered questions and there appears to be little or no consultation with the future owners, us, the Tasmanian public.
The state's peak tourism may well support the Macquarie Point development, but the late Jim Bacon had it right - AFL football at York Park and cricket at Bellerive.
I'm afraid the state government have got this one very wrong.
There is no need to waste millions of dollars on such a development when there are so many other areas that need funding around the state.
Events show clearly that faith was the deciding factor in Andrew Thorburn's unjust and unreasonable treatment.
When he was appointed, Essendon president David Barham described Mr Thorburn as "a highly credentialed leader with a proven track record in development, and building the leadership capabilities of his people".
Yet the next day he was gone.
But it was not anything Mt Thorburn himself said, or perhaps even believes, that made his appointment untenable, it was simply his association with a church.
It is notable that Reverend Tim Costello has pointed out that Mr Thorburn was a member of City on the Hill when he was CEO of National Australia Bank, which sponsored the mid-summer festival which supported gay rights and marches.
Perhaps the logical extension of all this is that members, players and supporters tick a 'no religion' box if they want to be involved with the Essendon Football Club.
We live in a democracy right? Our government's role is to represent us?
Does this mean Northern Tasmanians have given "our" government permission to bring Industrial salmon farming here?
Have we said "yes" to fish pens off Greens Beach? Off Beauty Point, Low Head and Weymouth? Just to name a few of the areas considered "of high biophysical suitability" for finfish aquaculture.
How nice it will be to sit on the beach in any one of these areas, admire the huge pens and watch the boats come and go with their 24-7 noise and lights.
Did we say this is ok with us? Or has this government not consulted its people?
Has this government not informed us of this plan? Have we been sold out?
"Our" government is set to release its draft 10-year salmon plan. There is little time to protect what we value. Speak up Northern Tasmania.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.