Title deed proves Campbell Town Hall owners

Prospective candidates for Local Government office such as Mr McCullagh should have a read of the governing acts, such as the Local Government Act of 1906 (which was in force at the time the gift was made) or even more modern versions of the Act such as the one promulgated in 1962, which clearly state that "the warden, councillors, and electors of XXX" is the legally-defined name for the body corporate which constitutes a municipal council.

