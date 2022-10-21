The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Title deed proves Campbell Town Hall owners

By Letters to the Editor
October 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Title deed proves Campbell Town Hall owners

CAMPBELL TOWN HALL

Andrew McCullagh is incorrect in his assertion that since the title deed for the transfer of the Campbell Town Hall land "revealed that ... the hall site was gifted by Helen Letitia Constance Leake ... to "the warden, councillors, and electors of Campbell Town", that it was not gifted to the "town's since disbanded council or to Northern Midlands Council."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.