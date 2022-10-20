The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Scrap the Rail Trail, bring on the Lavender Train

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 20 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scrap the Rail Trail, bring on the Lavender Train

ALL ABOARD LAVENDER TRAIN

Hopefully the new Dorset Council will be rid of the bike trail and get the Lavender Train going for the North East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.