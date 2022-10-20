Scrap the Rail Trail, bring on the Lavender Train

Hopefully the new Dorset Council will be rid of the bike trail and get the Lavender Train going for the North East.
Heavy metal toxins haven't been a problem on the hundreds of kilometres of rail trails elsewhere.
I feel that the protesters have overstated their case.
If you can't have a railway, having a rail trail is the next best use of the land, and this stretch is right up with the best elsewhere for scenery.
A covered football stadium is an absolute necessity for Tasmania.
AFL, cricket, athletics, all football codes plus concerts will all benefit, let alone warm, dry sitting for the patrons.
Exactly where it is built is a mystery. Hobart is the number one choice.
Tasmania with its widespread population is its major setback - the population base will have to travel to Hobart to use the stadium.
But they need those people to fill up the facility. Tasmania being a poor state compared to any of the other states will be struggling to build such a stadium.
So renovated stadiums in Launceston and Hobart would be a safer bet.
Luke Martin (The Examiner, October 18), great article.
Growing up in Launceston I was lucky to play a bit of junior footy on York Park, win my high school all-round athletics medal there as well as repping Kings Meadows High against the mighty Riverside and Queechy schools in interschool athletics.
But as a star-struck teenager, seeing Ike and Tina Turner perform on the back of a semi parked in the middle of the ground while we all sat, stood and gaped at the sight was a memory of York Park that will live with me forever.
The latest news reports state that Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four 'annexed' regions of Ukraine that he has invaded, yes invaded, not reclaimed.
When will this man be stopped, when he reaches Paris, when he walks on the great wall in China or on the steps of the Capital in Washington?
It is time to simply remove him from power or just remove him and although I have no idea how that can be achieved there are many government forces that can do this.
The world needs to be free from this dictator as there are so many other problems to solve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.