The centre was formed in May when the Friends of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute, the Tasmanian Family History Society's Launceston-branch, and the Launceston Historical Society all became an incorporated body. The newly formed group was of the consensus that a nationally significant library from the former Launceston Mechanics' Institute - which ran from 1842 to 1945 - and other important historical collections held by the founding organisations needed to be preserved.

