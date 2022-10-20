The Launceston History Centre, which holds more than 20,000 important books and local historical material, is looking for suitable premises to house its collections.
The centre was formed in May when the Friends of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute, the Tasmanian Family History Society's Launceston-branch, and the Launceston Historical Society all became an incorporated body. The newly formed group was of the consensus that a nationally significant library from the former Launceston Mechanics' Institute - which ran from 1842 to 1945 - and other important historical collections held by the founding organisations needed to be preserved.
Mike McCausland of the Friends of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute said the group formed in 2013 to intervene after the state library and council agreed to to dispose of the former institute's detailed informative records.
"They said the documents weren't of value, but I think they meant saleable value, because the information in this collection is priceless for Launceston," he said.
The joint aim of the LHC's three founding group's was to make the material readily available to the public for research and learning in a suitable building. The idea to obtain a long-term tenure came after years of moving around and locating historical documents in numerous spots, including residences.
LHC President John Dent said his organisation was in a position to lease or buy and modify suitable premises or to purpose-built a facility.
"We originally wanted to take advantage of a federal government offer to make the historic Paterson Barracks in Launceston available to a suitable community organisation like ours," he said.
"That opportunity was withdrawn and we're now hoping to find a building that has good public access with up to 1500 sqm of floor space that could be fitted out with storage and study areas."
Mr Dent emphasised the local historical material's importance
"We want it to remain in Launceston and be available for local researchers, genealogists, authors and students," he said.
"There's thousands of significant books and other material in the LHC collections and some date from the early days of Van Diemen's Land."
Mr Dent said there were also people who wanted to bequeath their personal history collections to a local organisation knowing they would remain in Launceston and be of benefit to current and future generations.
"Our material is currently stored at several locations around Launceston and we want to bring it all together for the benefit of the local community," he said.
"We'd love to hear from anyone selling a suitable property or who knows of a property or building that might meet our needs."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
