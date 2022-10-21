World Street Eats will be returning to Launceston on Sunday, and Tasmanians can expect belly dancing, performances from local Latinas, Tassie Tenors and a number of international food stalls.
The event, which has been running for four years, was last held in April.
World Street Eats organisers, Pearl Chinthammit and Jaewon Chae encouraged locals to visit the market and sample the various internal dishes on display.
"We have got 14 different food stalls this time and we also have the circus coming," Jaewon said.
"We also have craft stores which are joining us for the first time," she said.
The food stalls that will be on display will include food from Korea, Afghanistan, Africa, Netherlands, Nepal, Italy, Malaysia and many other regions.
Locals can also expect donut stalls and sliders throughout the day.
The event will be held at Civic Square between 11am-3pm.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
