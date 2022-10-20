A Senate inquiry into the fisheries quota system will resume hearings in Hobart on Friday.
The Senate committee has previously heard testimony that the individual transferable quota system had severely impacted fishers and generated high profits for the overseas investors who had snavelled the quotas.
The committee has heard fishing communities had been disadvantaged by the system, which was originally set up to make it easier for fishers to retire from the industry.
Tasmanian senator Peter Whish-Wilson moved for the inquiry to be established in 2021.
Speaking to the inquiry in Parliament, he said if quota holders were trying to squeeze every last dollar out of their ownership, this short-term focus was not good for the long-term ecological future of the industry.
Tasmanian Seafoods Group managing director Davin Hansen will be first to appear at Friday's hearing.
In a submission to the inquiry, he said while the individual transferable quota was imperfect, it was not broken.
"The opportunities for consolidation of ITQ quota under the current system also promotes investment in sustainability, technology and markets, such as building brands and maintaining diverse markets," it said.
"While the number of quota holders is limited, the employment remains consistent and it has allowed the quota holders to work together to ensure that each of the fisheries will continue to have long-term sustainability and best return to the public for access to this resource."
The Tasmanian Rock Lobster Fishers Association will also appear before the committee.
In a submission, the association's president Karl Krause said some within the industry believed all quota should be attached to active fishing vessels only.
"This view is based on a fear that the system could distort itself into a market where all quota is held by non-fishers, fishers exit the industry willingly or otherwise, leading to market collapse," he said.
"The fact is that the 10,506 units of quota are owned by a widespread of investors, many of them hard-working Tasmanian families."
The Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies in a submission wrote employment in ITQ-managed fishing industries has reduced over time.
"Employment has been reduced in fisheries, but this has occurred through changes in government regulation that enable fewer boats to take more of the catch," it said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
