Riverside have a massive inclusion for their Cricket North one-day away match against Sheffield on Saturday.
All-rounder Tom Garwood, who captained the side last season, returns after being in Europe the past month.
"He's going to stabilise our top-order with the bat," coach Patty Mackrell said.
"He's been away for the first month in Europe and he has been training but just returned from there last week. He's going to be a good influence on the group and is good with bat and ball."
Otherwise Riverside is looking to build on their performance from last weekend.
The game against South Launceston was a washout but the Blues found themselves at a worrying 6-31 before play was called.
"Last week, we probably got a 'get out of jail free card' but I still feel like we're thereabouts," Mackrell said.
"Our batters just need to get through that initial tough period.
"It really only takes one batsman to turn it around and get a bit of momentum going your way, which we saw with (South's) Nathan Philip against us last week."
South Launceston, who made 6-163 in the wet in round two, will be looking to post another formidable score when they take on Latrobe at NTCA No. 2.
Skipper Jeremy Jackson said he would again be looking for members of the top-six to push on if they made starts.
"We were pretty good with the ball and in the field the first two games of the season as well so we'll be aiming to continue that," he said.
"Particularly with the bat, there were some promising signs last week."
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott is after an improved batting effort after the Eagles crashed to 82 last weekend against Launceston.
"Certainly a focus of Tuesday night training was about our batters making sure they've got a real onus on getting through and looking to get a score for us," he said.
The Eagles will venture to Wynyard Showgrounds to take on the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said the Shamrocks enjoyed a productive bye weekend ahead of their clash with Burnie Hurricanes at Ingamells Oval.
"We've been able to get in a couple of good fielding sessions which is really difficult to do throughout the pre-season," he said.
"I feel like having a bye early on has given us an extra week to prepare for our fielding.
"Even with some wet sessions, we've still managed to get out in the rain and do some fielding and things like that instead of being in the nets."
Murfet said Ollie Wood, Matty Allen and James Tyson were unavailable this weekend.
Coach Chathura Athukorala will come in after he scored 53 in second grade last weekend.
Meanwhile, Prasith Niluminda Sudusinghe will make his debut.
"He's only been training with us for a couple of weeks and he's just moved here from New South Wales," Murfet said.
Launceston, who play Ulverston on the coast, have a couple of changes with import Nikhil Bhatkar making his debut and premiership player Daniel Smith coming back in.
Opener Archie Wilkinson and bowler Ed Faulkner make way.
"Nik played second grade last week and made 30-odd," coach Andy Gower said.
"He's our import from India and has been a breath of fresh air around the group. He's in his 30s and has done some really good things in the T20 world but hasn't played a lot of the 50 and 100-over cricket. We're really excited to see what he brings to the table."
Smith, an opening bowler, got injured before the start of the season and came back through second grade.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
