On one of our trips to Japan, my wife and I shared a special afternoon. It often does not matter what the day is like when you are somewhere different or exotic, but some days still stand out.
Getting off at the station nearest Tokyo Dome mid-afternoon intending to visit the Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens, we explored our target destination then instead of hopping back onto the train, we decided to trust our instincts and drift slowly into Tokyo central (if there is such a thing) on foot, heading roughly towards the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Station and the Ginza district.
Walking is our preferred way of seeing the sights, but given the size of the city, it is easy to misjudge distances. We were both aware of the night on a previous trip when we decided to walk a "short" hop on a map from an Osaka subway station to the castle, arriving three hours later!
This area is full of schools, universities and corporates or public buildings, a gentle place, especially considering it is in one of the worlds busiest cities.
As we walked, we entered a tall building area, mostly devoid of traffic, due I think to proximity to the Imperial Palace, which has heavy building and traffic restrictions placed on its immediate surrounds. The palace itself is not great for photography, sitting low behind high walls, but thanks to its existence, the surrounds are as nice as a city center can be.
Looking up became hypnotic as the diverse Tokyo architecture, bathed in strong, colourful late afternoon spring light drew my eye like a photographic magnet.
As we walked, the city settled into a low hum, like being in the proximity of a hidden bees nest.
Architectural photography tends to become, possibly counter intuitively, long lens territory as small details and the relationship of layered buildings come alive with tight cropping. This also removes much of the "keystone" effect that looking up tall buildings with wide angle lenses can produce.
We wandered until dark, feeling both elated to be there, to have made the perfect call on the right day, but also saddened to lose such a wonderful experience to darkness.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
