With rain forecast once again, Perth coach Mat Devlin is staring down the barrel of no cricket in the opening three weeks of play.
His Demons had the bye the first week, followed by last week's wash-out and are set to face ACL in Perth.
"We want to make sure that we bat out our full 40 overs and constantly have solid partnerships just to build a competitive score," he said.
"We have all the confidence in our bowling attack and we don't think our batters have been too far behind them in the last few seasons."
ACL coach Paul Bunton noted that last week's loss was an improved performance from round one but the side are still looking for more polish.
"I think we lacked a little bit of polish with certainly our fielding and our bowling," he said.
"There were some pleasing signs from a couple of top-order batters inside the top four and we had a focus on that, so they were able to get a start, which was good."
Longford coach Richard Howe is looking for his middle order to lift as the Tigers celebrate Josh Adams' 300th game when they take on Evandale Panthers.
"You speak to him and those around him and he had a vision about 10 or 15 years ago ... and it was to make Longford one of the best astro-turf cricket clubs in the state and he's done so over that time," Howe said.
"Not only his contribution to TCL cricket but Longford Cricket Club in general is a terrific effort and hopefully he can get a bit more reward before he decides to hang the boots up."
Faced with a difficult challenge this week, the Panthers dropped seven catches in last week's fielding effort despite a strong bowling performance.
Coach Jonty Manktelow described Longford as "the team to beat" and knows how well they have to play.
"We're going to need to have a better performance with the bat because we've had a few collapses in the middle order in our first two games already," he said.
"So to beat them, we need an all-round performance with the bat because our bowling's been pretty good."
Legana return from the bye facing one of the TCL's biggest challenges - a trip to face the three-time reigning Premiers Hadspen.
The Durhams picked up a win in their round-one clash before having the bye last week, with coach Tate Jacob requesting a simple game plan from his players.
"Our focuses are going to be valuing our wicket and staying at the crease and trying to score runs but also when we get out to bowling, just playing some boring cricket," he said.
Hadspen coach Liam Reynolds is striving for continued improvement, which he got from his players last weekend.
"Our bowling was a lot, lot better, we were more consistent in our lines and lengths, we just need to sharpen up our extras. With the bat, it was good to get away to a good start chasing a low total as well," he said.
As the Western Tiers approach their second game, where they face Trevallyn, coach Brad Fryett said they "did a lot of things right" in the first.
"We are hoping that our batters can be a bit more selfish," he said.
"A lot of our batters got in without actually going on, batting through the innings and taking ownership of that."
Trevallyn coach Drew Clark went the clichéd route, singing a similar tune for last year's coach James Whiteley.
"I don't like our chances with the rain and it's a bit cliché but I'm just looking for a strong 80 overs of cricket - that's what we are trying to achieve now," he said.
He praised the work of Andy Bassett, who had looked good at training since coming over from Longford and bowled well in the first game.
