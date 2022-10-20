The Examiner
The Scale Model club is putting on their annual scale model expo show this Saturday.

Updated October 20 2022 - 6:51am, first published 3:23am
Richard Tarr, Rosemary Anderson, Graeme Anderson and Greg Willis of the Launceston Scale Model Club. Picture By Rod Thompson

The scale model expo returns to Launceston this Saturday, showcasing a range of models on display and for sale.

