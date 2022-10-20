The scale model expo returns to Launceston this Saturday, showcasing a range of models on display and for sale.
President of the Scale Model Club Richard Tarr said the club had been around since 1995, and encouraged anyone to get involved.
"Members make their own classic model kits or buy diecast cars. There's some good modelers that make aircraft and ships," Mr Tarr said.
"There's going to be a range of models on display and for sale from cars, trains, military aircraft, ships and more."
He said there would be members at the expo who could help anyone interested in scale modelling get involved with the club.
"Last year we had about 500 people come through doors and we're hoping to see even more this year."
Mr Tarr said a lot of his passion for scale modelling came from Australian motor sport legend Peter Brock.
"I started making some diecast cars based on what he drove and soon it became a hobby."
He said most of the money from the expo went towards local charities.
"Last year we donated $2000 to New Horizons and $1500 to a women's shelter."
"It's a good hobby and I'd love to see more people get involved."
The expo runs on Saturday at Summerdale Community Centre from 10am to 3pm. Tickets start at $10 for families and $5 for adults, with children under five years old free.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
