Inaugural Flinders Island Cup meeting to raise money for neuroendocrine cancer research

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:00am
Sirene Stryker and Michbar, two of the leading contenders for the inaugural Flinders Island Cup at Mowbray on Friday night, quinella a race at Spreyton last month. Picture by Greg Mansfield

A 10 per cent share in a two-year-old Alpine Eagle filly will be offered for auction as part of a fundraiser at Mowbray on Friday night.

