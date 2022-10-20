A 10 per cent share in a two-year-old Alpine Eagle filly will be offered for auction as part of a fundraiser at Mowbray on Friday night.
The share in the filly and her breaking-in fees have been donated by Rob Hammond, part-owner of 2021 Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior.
The filly is out of the E Dubai mare Sulmita, a metropolitan winner of six races in Victoria.
She has been in work for four weeks and the successful bidder won't have to pay any training or agistment fees for 12 months courtesy of trainer John Blacker.
Numerous other items have been offered for auction as part of the fundraiser for research into neuroendocrine cancer.
They include a service fee to the stallion Quick Thinker donated by Motree Thoroughbreds.
The event has been jointly organised by Tasracing and Melbourne-based NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia and is designed to raise awareness of an illness that affects thousands of people.
There is no national funding to assist with research.
Tasracing acting CEO Andrew Jenkins said it was hoped the fund-raiser would become an annual event.
Rob Hammond has been battling the illness for a number of years.
He is from Flinders Island and the local community is supporting the event with many small businesses sponsoring races and donating auction prizes.
Feature race is the inaugural Flinders Island Cup, a benchmark 76 over the sprint trip of 1100m which has attracted a good quality field headed by Our Little Ted, Reward Achiever, Michbar and Sirene Stryker.
Almost $100,000 in stakemoney will be up for grabs at the 10-race Mowbray harness meeting on Sunday night.
Feature events are heats of the Bandbox, Globe Derby, Granny Smith and Raider Stakes, each worth $12,000.
A second round of heats will be conducted in Hobart the following week, with four $60,000 finals in Launceston on November 13.
Easter Cup winner Longfellow returns from Victoria to contest the Raider Stakes heat and, despite an unplaced first-up run in a Melton free-for-all 13 days ago, will be at very short odds.
Lancelot and Iylac Beach look the two most likely to capitalise if anything goes wrong.
Mays Place, Iden Boutique and Baby You A Song will dominate the market on the Bandbox heat.
The Globe Derby heat looks an interesting race with Spring 3YO Championship winner Magician having to overcome a second-row draw and Mickey Oh, who was beaten at four runs last time in, out to recapture his good two-year-old form that culminated with a win in the Dandy Patch final.
Gethomeroy, Mucho Mover, Mayleejae Eagle, Joe The Bookie and Just Tiger are other chances in a very competitive race.
Two mares with excellent strike-rates go head-to-head in the Granny Smith heat, with Melnrowley looking to make it nine wins from 13 starts and Nova Baxter chasing her fifth win from her past six starts.
Barooga Rock presents a poser for punters as she was exceptional last season when she won the Bandbox final but hasn't fired at her only two starts this year.
Driver Natalee Emery told stewards the mare felt like she was in need of the run when unplaced at Mowbray in July then at Mowbray three weeks ago she never appeared to be travelling well before breaking on the final turn.
The position of chief harness steward has finally been advertised, with applications closing in just over a fortnight.
The successful applicant will replace Steve Shinn who hasn't worked at a harness meeting in Tasmania since February.
In June, the Office Of Racing Integrity announced that Roger Brown had been appointed acting chief steward.
The full-time position offers a five-year contract on a annual salary of $98,358 to $111,379 plus extras.
Ben Yole brought up his 300th win for the season when Mach Charm scored in a photo-finish at Kilmore on Wednesday night.
An hour later he brought up win No. 301 with Classie American.
Yole is only the third Australian trainer to crack the 300 mark, following Grant Dixon (340 wins in 2018-19) and Emma Stewart (309 wins in 2017-18).
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.