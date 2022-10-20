A colourful, family friendly parade is set to take over Launceston on Saturday in celebration of the Day of the Dead.
Creative group Interweave Arts will be walking through the city dressed as "Catrinas " and " Catrines" with the concept to use material & garments that are pre-loved, recycled, remade, or reused..
Organisers say this parade is being done all over the world, as far as Egypt, and as close as Perth, Western Australia and will be a fantastic opportunity for the City of Launceston and residents of the area to connect with Mexican culture.
Before the parade starts Interweave are inviting those who would like to attend to come to a workshop beforehand to create their own catrina mask or headband. The group is asking for those in attendance to please bring/ donate flowers, lace, head bands, masks, paper plates ( to make masks) , wood lollipop sticks, and materials that can be remade or reused.
The parade will then begin from two different locations at 2:30pm, joining at Launceston Town Hall and finishing in City Park for a BYO picnic.
The event is supported by Launceston City Council, Mexican Embassy in Australia and the Multicultural Council of Tasmania.
The event was the idea of organiser Maria-Elena Chagoya, who said that it is an important day in Mexican culture. She arrived in Launceston in 2008 and is a presented of the Spanish Multicultural Radio program on City Park Radio and the co-ordinator of the Launceston Latin American Film Festival.
"The Dead of the Dead - 'Da de Los Muertos' since 2008 was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO and proclaimed as the Indigenous Festivity dedicated to the Dead," she said.
"On the 1st and 2nd of November each year, people from Mexico celebrate the "Dia de los Muertos" (for their culture and it is a heart-warming celebration to honour lost loved ones.
"The celebration has been a part of Mexico's culture for over 3,000 years. This celebration is full of colour, and flowers, and life. At the houses or at the cemetery we remember who passed away with the "altar " with their photos and what they used to eat, drink, wear and more elements with a very important and respectful meaning, such as salt, water and flowers."
Ms Chagoya said anyone who is interested in learning more or wanting to honour a recent passing of a loved one is welcome.
"In recent years more often Mexicans create an altar, in public venues or/ and invite the locals to join us to pay respects and to remember famous people and who is admired in the community, and also we invite to add portraits of friends and family members who recently passed away."
To register email kim@interweavearts.com.au
Please note no Halloween Costumes or fake/costume blood on face or garments are permitted.
For more information visit fb.me/e/3FW5Wv46u
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.