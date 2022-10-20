Tasmania's jobs market is staying strong, with an estimated 800 extra people employed in September and total employment at an all-time high.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday estimated total state employment grew to 266,200 people in September in trend terms.
With the trend series statistics reinstated after a long absence related to the coronavirus pandemic, the bureau estimated total Tasmanian employment had grown for 26 months straight, starting in August 2020.
The return to growth followed a sudden crash in early 2020 as the pandemic and associated restrictions hit the state, throwing thousands out of work.
The ABS estimated Tasmania had added a net 14,100 employed people since August 2020.
Employed males were estimated to have increased by 300 to 137,400 in September and employed females by 500 to 128,800.
Full-time employment ticked up by 200 people to 171,600, well ahead of the 156,200 estimated for February 2020, just before the pandemic struck the state.
More Tasmanians were starting to look for work, with the number technically unemployed estimated to have increased by 100 to 12,000 and the participation rate increasing from 61.2 per cent to 61.4 per cent.
That was its highest since May 2021.
The state unemployment rate was steady at 4.3 per cent.
"There is clearly plenty of work on offer, as full-time employment has hit a new record of 171,600 Tasmanians enjoying the security of a full-time job, an increase of 8200 since September 2021, as many switch from part-time to full-time work," state Treasurer Michael Ferguson said.
"With so much work on offer, it is no surprise that more Tasmanians have the confidence to look for a job, as demonstrated by the increase in Tasmania's labour force, which is now a record 278,200 persons.
"It is also pleasing to note that Tasmania's unemployment rate continues to be very low, steady at 4.3 per cent.
"These results are no accident.
"The Tasmanian Liberal government's strong actions during and since the pandemic has positioned our economy to recover rapidly."
The Australian unemployment rate was also steady, at an extremely low 3.5 per cent, in seasonally adjusted terms.
"With employment increasing slightly, by around 1000 people and the number of unemployed increasing by 9000, the unemployment rate rose by less than 0.1 percentage point, but remained at 3.5 per cent in rounded terms," ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.