Prepare for rapid river rises and frequent flood warnings

North and North West Tasmania can expect mulitple flood warnings across the weekend, as the State Emergency Service pleads with the community to prepare accordingly.
Up to 50 millimetres of rain is predicted to fall late on Friday night and into Saturday morning in some parts of the state, including some of the hardest hit flood areas such as Latrobe and Sheffield.
While Launceston and the North West coast is expected to see 10 millimetres of rain, recent high rainfall events means the already full waterways are expected to flood.
Bureau of Meteorology Tasmania meteorologist Alex Melitisis said between 20 and 50 millimetres of rain could be expected to fall on Friday night, including in some of the hardest hit flood areas of Latrobe and Sheffield.
He said cloudy conditions can be expected Friday morning with some light showers in the afternoon that will increase into the afternoon and into the evening, ending in more rain on Saturday.
"The heavier showers will be tomorrow night and into the early hours of Saturday morning and the heaviest rainfall will be in the north east and north west of the state," Mr Melitisis said.
"Across elevated areas we are expecting around 20 to 55 millimetres of rainfall tomorrow night, however we could see higher rainfall up on the Western tiers and Northern parts of the central plateau with rainfall in excess of 50 millimetres."
Mr Melitisis said the rain, arriving from a north-easterly air stream that is bringing in tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific, was not particularly heavy but would end up in river systems.
"We are expecting to see some pretty rapid riverine rises, and expecting to issue frequent flood warnings and riverine flooding as well ... at this stage the ones we are most likely to see riverine flooding is the South Esk, North Esk and Macquarie Rivers."
Tasmania State Emergency Service (SES) acting director Leon Smith said everyone should be awere of the forecast and prepare accordingly.
"With soils and river catchments still saturated from last week, further rainfall may lead to renewed levels of flooding in some areas," said Mr Smith said.
"While winds are forecast to be below damaging level, with soils saturated, trees are more likely to fall due to the effect of high winds," he said.
"I encourage the community to keep up-to-date with the weather warnings and utilise resources on the SES website to plan to make decisions safely."
He said Tasmanians should use the TasALERT site, and seek up to date information from the Bureau of Meteorology, SES, and Tasmania Police for road closures.
For flood and storm-related emergency assistance call SES on 132 500 for flood and storm-related emergency assistance and dial Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.
