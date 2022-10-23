Slammed! And other tales of worn-out cliches

You can blame people like William Shakespeare for being too clever with the English language and turning generations into jukebox phraseology zombies.
I easily found 40 examples of how we've become brainless plagiarists; cliche-addicted slaves to hackneyed phrases.
This is all Shakespeare's fault - A wild goose chase (Romeo and Juliet); For goodness' sake (Henry VIII); Neither here nor there (Othello); The be-all and the end-all (Macbeth); Dead as a doornail (Henry VI Part I).
Even that dumb gag - Knock knock! Who's there? Is straight out of Macbeth.
Some more - Melted into thin air (The Tempest); Made of sterner stuff (Julius Caesar); Give the devil his due (Henry IV, Part I); A heart of gold (Henry V); Break the ice (The Taming of the Shrew); Own flesh and blood (Hamlet).
I'm afraid journalists, the traditional border guards, charged with protecting what passes as the English language, are also slaves of the cliche.
I cringe daily when I watch or read journalists beating up an otherwise benign piece of news, with exalted phrases beginning with the head-butting exclamation "slammed!"
"Member for Bass Pumpkin Birtles yesterday 'slammed!' the Government for not finishing the Esk Highway sooner."
With everybody slamming!!! everybody else it's no wonder we're stuck for anything else to say.
I'm not immune to the crass cliche. I've been bashed over my head for a few by editors.
A crusty old (fabulous) editor, Michael Courtney, once rung me and said: "In today's story you start the second paragraph with 'In dramatic developments yesterday...' But the trouble is, pal, I couldn't find anything dramatic."
We like to think we're wordsmiths in the writing trade, but we still serve up beauties like: It's not rocket science and pushing the envelope, thinking outside the square, and between a rock and a hard place.
Out of Shakespeare's Othello came foregone conclusion and the faint-hearted (Henry VI Part 1, and, Mum's the word (Henry VI Part II), and a spotless reputation (Richard II) and one fell swoop (Macbeth).
It's almost as if when writing a piece of news or anything of literary merit we push the buttons to connect a series of phrases and simply arrange them in some form of rational order.
It's a bit like pre-packaged meals or powdered soup where you just add water or like do-it-yourself flat packs.
The English language is one of the hardest in the world to master as a second or third language, but it's beautiful, like French.
Prose pioneers like Shakespeare explored the meanings and the texture, and used the tone to help illustrate the point.
He left us with a banquet of useful phrases, not just to entertain but to equip the writer with tools with which to communicate.
Trouble is the great playwright has been dead for more than 400 years and we're still plagiarising his stuff.
I always loved writing from a young age.
When I was about nine or 10, I thought it might be worth reading the dictionary from cover to cover as a bedside endeavour, with the idea that it might improve my writing.
I was asleep before hardly starting with A.
Still, I find myself smitten with curiosity whenever I come across a word I've never heard or one I've known about for years but had no idea what it meant.
Quite often a word will come to mind that seems to fit with other words in a sentence, so I'm doing it in reverse; choosing a word and then finding out if it means what I hope it means.
I'm not a prose pioneer.
I fall for the hackneyed phrases and the cliches just like everyone else and each time I watch while a sliver of novelty slips away, ruthlessly shoved aside by another Shakespearean gemstone.
A great article in the Sydney Sunday Telegraph quoted social researcher Mark McCrindle, who surveyed 1300 Australians to gauge attitudes towards cliches.
Turns out we hate them but we use them more than ever.
Phrases like 24/7 and working families and not ruling anything in or out, no magic bullet and the jury is still out on that one; not to mention ball park figure and the one-word, favourite conversation killer used by Generation Z - whatever!
Years ago, in Singapore I boarded an MRT train round about school's-out time and among the sea of school kids of all ages no one looked up.
They were all bent over in their seats, paying homage to their mobile phones.
It made me think how we're dumbing down and defying any opportunity to think outside the square, in order to try evolving literally in some kind of novel way.
I guess we're too busy, too much under pressure and too pre-occupied with short-cuts, to switch verbally from automatic to manual while reaching our goals.
Oh, and my favourite, screeching, fingernails-on-blackboard cliche? - Julia Gillard's moving forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.