Dan Marsh named as assistant coach of Australia's women's team

Josh Partridge
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
Hobart Hurricanes' interim head coach Dan Marsh. Picture by Getty Images

Hobart Hurricanes' interim head coach Dan Marsh has been locked in as an assistant coach of the Australian women's team.

