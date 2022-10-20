Hobart Hurricanes' interim head coach Dan Marsh has been locked in as an assistant coach of the Australian women's team.
The promotion means that Marsh will finish up with Cricket Tasmania after the WBBL08 season, leaving the Tigers in search of a new coach for their WBBL premiership defence.
Leading into a busy period for the women's team, with series against India and Pakistan before the T20 World Cup and The Ashes - Marsh has one key focus in mind.
"For me, it's just about the relationships with the players - getting to know the players," he said.
"I'll always preach an attacking style of cricket as well, whether that's with the bat or the ball but I think the most important thing for me is going to be building on the relationships I've already formed to have the biggest impact I can."
His Hurricanes next play the Perth Scorchers, who won the match-up earlier this week.
Marsh acknowledged the Scorchers' stars in Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Alana King and Marianne Kapp, saying the Hurricanes need to negate their influence.
Before he departs for higher honours, he'd love to take home the title, having not made finals since WBBL02.
"We spoke about that day one and then we've parked it because that's the outcome and we are really committed to the process of getting us there," he said.
"We can't look too far ahead and I think that any coach will always say that, you've got to concentrate on what's the next game ahead of you.
"We know what our overall goal is but we've got to chip away at it game by game."
Nathan Ellis will make his return for Tasmania as they take on South Australia in a one-day match on Friday.
The pace bowler was a welcome addition to the 13-player squad.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
