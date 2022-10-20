The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Nic Heames and Jason Cooper win Special Olympics medals in tennis

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
October 20 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Heames is all smiles walking on to court ahead of his gold medal match. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston tennis player Nic Heames won his first Special Olympics silver medal at the National Games on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.