Launceston tennis player Nic Heames won his first Special Olympics silver medal at the National Games on Thursday.
Playing in division three, the 30-year-old took on Queensland's Jet Townend in front of a vocal and supportive home crowd, going down 6-4 in a quality match.
"It's very exciting. I enjoyed having the support here and I've enjoyed my week," Heames said.
"I thought I played pretty well. Conditions are very good for singles and I enjoyed it."
Heames has played basketball in the past two National Games, winning bronze in both, before switching over to tennis.
He's played tennis since he was young, following in his brother's footsteps, and is coached by Saeed Behjat, playing two times a week.
Heames' serve was broken early before he fought back to get the score to 3-3.
Townend, who was like a brick wall at the other end, then created another buffer, going out to a 5-3 lead, which Heames was able to slightly make inroads against until Townend claimed the match.
Heames wasn't the only Launceston player to claim a singles medal, with Jason Cooper winning bronze in division four with a 6-2 victory.
Assistant technical delegate Phoebe Davis praised the coaches, players and parents for their passion over the past three days.
"It's been great to have so much activity around these courts and it's been fantastic having the Tassie boys here with lots of support for the whole community," she said.
"Everyone has been so supportive and it's great to see the players each day, [having them] come up, know your name and have a conversation with them - they are so appreciative."
Davis, who worked alongside technical delegate Ben Dew, noted that Tennis Australia and the Special Olympics formed a new partnership for the event, coming together for the first time.
Heames and Cooper were the two Tasmanians taking part in the tennis action, which featured 43 players across all of the events - singles, doubles and mixed.
With the action set to wrap up on Friday, 19 Tasmanians are playing across four different sports, with 731 athletes from all around Australia making the trip across Bass Strait to Launceston.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
