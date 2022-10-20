The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lyn Tanner has competed at the Special Olympics nationals for decades

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 20 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania tenpin bowling team members Daniel Thomson (Hobart), Joanne Wallace and Lyn Tanner (Launceston) at the Special Olympics national event. Pictures by Rod Thompson

You could hear the excitement in Lyn Tanner's voice as she reflected on her first Special Olympics Australia National Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.