You could hear the excitement in Lyn Tanner's voice as she reflected on her first Special Olympics Australia National Games.
The Launceston athlete - who was recognised at the opening ceremony - is one of three participants at this week's event who competed in Launceston at the first National Games in 1986.
"Mark Kennedy Shriver came over from America and presented my first medal in front of everyone," she recalled.
Shriver was representing his mother and founder of the global Special Olympics movement, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
Back then, Tanner competed in swimming and netball and has since gone on to represent Australia at the World Games in tenpin bowling.
Her family has long had a strong connection to Special Olympics Australia as her mum Carol was involved as a coach, administrator and board member.
Tanner spoke of competing in strokes including freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, relays and the medley.
Launceston Lanes is where she's been this week.
Tanner has already won two bronze medals, including a women's doubles triumph with fellow Launceston athlete, Joanne Wallace.
They have a friendship which has spanned decades.
"I went to America in 1991 with Lyn and got a gold medal over there for athletics in the walk," Wallace said.
Tanner was in the swimming team and came home with a silver and bronze.
They've enjoyed the chance to try a different sport in recent years.
Tanner was over the moon to register her highest tenpin bowling score of 130 in the past week.
"We've done a lot training. On Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings we bowl and I'm really enjoying it," she said.
Wallace, who has won a silver medal this week, was likewise thrilled to achieve her personal best score of 140 recently.
She said she loved the Games because it was a chance to meet up with all her friends from around Australia.
Tassie's tenpin bowling team also won a mixed doubles bronze medal thanks to Tom Brown and Peta-Jo Skurrie.
Tasmania has 19 athletes participating across four sports with five in tenpin bowling.
The state also has eight representatives in bocce, four in swimming and two in tennis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.