Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Wire rope barriers still used on new roads

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 8:30pm
Wire rope barriers still used on new roads

I notice new wire rope barriers installed on the Airport road. Though effective for keeping cars from straying into oncoming traffic, the sharp upright 'W'Beams' shred any motorcyclist unlucky enough to collide with one.

Local News

