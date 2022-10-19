Wire rope barriers still used on new roads

I notice new wire rope barriers installed on the Airport road. Though effective for keeping cars from straying into oncoming traffic, the sharp upright 'W'Beams' shred any motorcyclist unlucky enough to collide with one.
There seems to be several motorcycle deaths and injuries each year from impacts with barriers.
The 'Serious Casualty Motorcycle Crashes' review of 2010 by the Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Resources said: "Notwithstanding the fact that few motorcyclists collide with safety barriers, but recognising concerns expressed by the Tasmanian Motorcycle Council, DIER has been trialling the use of 'rub-rail' on w-beam crash barrier installations and 'stack cushions' on wire rope safety fencing. These treatments are designed to protect motorcyclists from being injured by colliding with the vertical posts that support the safety barrier."
But nothing appears to have been done.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
TasNetworks' chief executive, Sean McGoldrick, claims their vast new transmission grid across our north will 'minimise impacts' and only compulsorily acquire land as a 'last resort'.
Can he be trusted when he forgets to mention the purpose of the new grid is to help foreign renewables companies sell their privatised Tassie wind energy on the mainland market via Marinus Link, that TasNetworks will profit from the deal, and that we'll all pay for it via our power bills and taxes.
He claims the new grid will offer 'downward pressure on power prices', 'economic growth' and unspecified 'benefits for all'.
No independent analysis backs these claims and there's been no actual cost-benefit analysis.
On the mainland, TasNetworks bow to public pressure and bury their grid; here they'll bulldoze farms and forests to create the cheapest overhead grid for the fastest profit.
We pay, so TasNetworks and renewables companies can profit.
After being caught rorting our power bills, can anything TasNet say be trusted?
I was astounded to read the report North neglected by proposal: Labor (The Examiner, October 19). The truth is now emerging about the "benefits" of building a $750 million stadium in Hobart whilst leaving thousands of Tasmanians on waiting the list for public housing and the Health system seemingly in crisis.
Who will really receive the benefits of the construction? Where will the initial 4200 jobs be based? Where will the vast majority of the ensuing 950 jobs be based? Which city will pick up three extra roster matches whilst Launcestons quota remains static? Where will the visiting fans of travelling teams be heading for the vast majority of games? All of these "benefits" will flow to Hobart whose record of attendance at AFL roster matches is far inferior to Launcestons.
It appears that northern Tasmania will receive comparatively little in the way of benefits but will assume the burden of funding half of the States contribution.
The Premier stated that, We will not be distracted by low-rent, parochial politics. Was he embarrassed when his minister, Elise Archer, interjected with, I could have sworn Hobart was the capital city? So much for taking the high moral ground on parochialism!
The government is wrong if it believes it has the support of the northern part of the state that has delivered the Liberals so many MPs (and government). I suggest they start listening to their electorates voters are able discern when they are being given a raw deal.
Selwyn Church, Perth
About three years ago the government dropped a bombshell on the little village of historic Westbury.
We were to get a 270 bed maximum security prison complex, whether we liked it or not. No consultation. No community involvement. A fait accompli.
Some people on council at that time, and standing again now, strongly supported that prison against the wishes of the majority of our community.
Some standing now as new candidates for council listened to their community and supported them, protesting loudly, strongly and persistently for them and for Westbury.
These people have proved their worth. They will always speak and act for their community.
Other candidates are supported by individuals and parties who want a prison in this municipality. It would be worth finding out where they all stand before we vote.
