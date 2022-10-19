Petition calls for fish farming halt

Clean ocean advocates continue to protest against fish farming in Tasmania, calling on the government to instigate a moratorium on the industry's expansion across the state.
Two separate petitions against fish farming were tabled in parliament on Wednesday, with hundreds of signatures collected.
North West Tas for Clean Oceans spokesperson Trish Baily said the group was calling for all 68 recommendations in the Legislative Council's fin fishing inquiry to be followed.
She said one recommendation in particular, to reduce in shore fish farming sites and cease operations in sensitive and sheltered bio-diverse areas, should be adopted.
"We are really demanding that the government listen to us now, and get the salmon pens out of the shallow bays, and indicate that they are representing Tasmanians and are not in the pockets of big foreign owned companies," Ms Baily said.
"It is really urgent. We are coming up to the summer months now, when pens in shallow water will have increased water temperatures and lots more bathing of fish."
Independent MLC Meg Webb said the petitions demonstrated community concern.
"When we did the inquiry it was really clear the future of this industry is off shore or land based. We were very aware of the enormous community concern around in shore sensitive bio diverse areas."
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said the government supported all recommendations in principle.
"Any changes to inshore marine farming leases in the state will be considered in the context of the Legislative Council's inquiry recommendations and through development of the Salmon Plan."
