EDITORIAL | Marinus Link funds powers up debate

By Editorial
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 8:00pm
The announcement of a $3.8 billion funding deal for the Marinus Link has flicked the switch on a debate that could to rival the pulp mill or even the Franklin Dam.

