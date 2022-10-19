Marinus Link funds powers up debate

The announcement of a $3.8 billion funding deal for the Marinus Link has flicked the switch on a debate that could to rival the pulp mill or even the Franklin Dam.
The Federal and Tasmanian governments have joined forces to broker the deal despite their differing political colours.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a big statement with this project, not just in Tasmania but across Australia and to other nations.
The Clean Energy Council has also come out in support of the project, calling it a gamechanger for the clean energy transition.
Private investors will be lining up to be involved in wind, hydro and wave projects that will be able to export green power to the mainland via the new link.
On the other side, Bob Brown Foundation patron Christian Milne didn't hesistate to slam the project labelling it a "lemon".
The former Greens Senator said the project was "a political project for big infrastructure and overseas investors that will leave Tasmanians servicing debt for decades".
Other environmentalists and anti wind-turbine groups were also quick to oppose the project due to its potential affects on Tassie's natural heritage.
There are also questions about the finances involved and who pays in the long term.
Tasmanians are struggling under cost of living pressures that includes rising prices for food, power, fuel and rent.
Taxpayers would not want to foot the bill for the "biggest government investment in energy for 70 years", whether it is a success or a failure.
Some Tasmanians will naturally split into certain camps based on the voices they trust.
But many will be bewildered by the debate that could split our communities.
They will ask reasonable questions such as how can a clean energy project be bad for the environment or how can we afford to pay for this project.
There are many more details to come with many questions that need answers.
It is important for Tasmanians to keep an open mind while we work through the benefits, challenges and negatives of a project that carries national significance.
