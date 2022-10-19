The Examiner

England suffer massive T20 World Cup blow

By David Charlesworth
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:04am
England have been dealt a major T20 World Cup setback with Reece Topley ruled out of the tournament. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with an ankle injury, giving England a major selection headache just three days before the start of their campaign.

